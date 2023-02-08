Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scored a sensational goal from just inside the opponent’s half.

Can left Liverpool in 2018 to join Juventus before he made the switch back to his home country Germany to sign for Borussia Dortmund.

In a recent game against VFL Bochum, Can scored from just inside the opposition’s half to give Dortmund the lead, as seen in the video below.

INCREDIBLE! ? Emre Can scores from just shy of the halfway line with a volley to help Dortmund to the lead ??? pic.twitter.com/gqybTJXaHa — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 8, 2023

It wasn’t exactly the most aesthetically pleasing halfway-line goal you’re likely to see, but it’s an impressive striker nonetheless.