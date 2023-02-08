(Video) Jadon Sancho scores on his Premier League return for Manchester United

Jadon Sancho scored on his Premier League return for Manchester United at home against Leeds.

Sancho spent some time away from Manchester United and was yet to play for the club so far this year. Sancho made his return last week in the cup, but Erik ten Hag called upon the England international against Leeds.

Sancho came off the bench to equalise for Manchester United with a smart finish and it’s certainly great to see him back playing after his recent struggles.

