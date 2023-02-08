(Video) Raphael Varane scores disastrous own goal for Manchester United as Leeds double their lead

Raphael Varane scored a disastrous own goal to give Leeds a two-goal against Manchester United.

Leeds took the lead through a fantastic Wilfried Gnonto strike after less than a minute gone at Old Trafford.

After sacking Jesse Marsch, Leeds looked like a team playing without pressure and they doubled their lead in the second half through a Varane own goal.

Pictures from Beinsports and V Sport.

Manchester United face Leeds again at the weekend in the Premier League where they’ll hope they get off to a better start.

