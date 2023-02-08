(Video) Wilfried Gnonto fires Leeds in front against Manchester United after less than a minute

Wilfried Gnonto fired Leeds in front against Manchester United after less than a minute.

Gnonto is enjoying an impressive season personally for Leeds in what has been a disappointing campaign for the club overall.

Jesse Marsch was recently sacked as manager and it seems to have had a positive effect on Leeds as Gnonto fired them in front against Manchester United after less than a minute.

Pictures from Bein sports and Peacock USA.

It’s a nightmare start for Manchester United who have to face Leeds again in the Premier League at the weekend.

