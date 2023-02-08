Vincent Kompany questions critics surrounding Manchester City charges

Vincent Kompany has questioned the people who have criticised Manchester City amid them being accused of several FFP breaches.

The Premier League announced on Monday that after a four-year investigation, they had found City guilty of over 100 Financial Fair Play rule violations between 2009 and 2018.

Kompany, who made 360 appearances for City between 2008 and 2019, admits he is confused by the people who have berated the club for their actions.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kompany said: “I kind of look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit.

“No doubt there’s a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you’ve done wrong, but if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times. Just do the best for yourself and let’s try and improve all the time but I’m a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily.”

Kompany admits he hasn’t been too engaged with the ongoing speculation around the matter, with the Belgian focused on managing his club Burnley as they continue to challenge for a Premier League return.

It is believed that many clubs in the top flight would like City to be removed from the Premier League if they are found guilty of these breaches.

There are rumours that the six-time league champions could also have their titles stripped, but no punishment has been confirmed yet.