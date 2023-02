Italian boss Domenico Tedesco has been officially named as Belgium boss after the departure of Roberto Martinez.

Tedesco was one person who has been mentioned as a potential successor to Hammers manager David Moyes, who is under risk of being sacked after poor campaign this season in Premier League.

The 37-year-old has joined Belgium and this comes as big blow for West Ham owners who picked Tedesco as one of the managers who could replace Moyes if the results don’t improve.