It looks increasingly certain now that West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini is set to leave the club for a transfer to River Plate.

The Argentine had a spell at River earlier in his career, and now looks set to return there after eight years in east London.

Lanzini has been a fine servant for West Ham, despite some fitness problems, but it seems his long stay at the London Stadium is now coming to an end.

With Lanzini heading towards being a free agent in the summer, various outlets are stating that he’s already decided he wants to return to River next.

There also doesn’t seem to be any particular urgency from the Hammers to extend his contract.