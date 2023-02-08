Everything points toward West Ham man joining 37-time league champions

West Ham FC
Posted by

It looks increasingly certain now that West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini is set to leave the club for a transfer to River Plate.

The Argentine had a spell at River earlier in his career, and now looks set to return there after eight years in east London.

Lanzini has been a fine servant for West Ham, despite some fitness problems, but it seems his long stay at the London Stadium is now coming to an end.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Arsenal could face Man United & Newcastle competition for midfielder transfer
Exclusive: Chelsea flop branded a “band aid” signing that doesn’t fit Blues strategy
Former striker warns Man United are not out of title race

With Lanzini heading towards being a free agent in the summer, various outlets are stating that he’s already decided he wants to return to River next.

There also doesn’t seem to be any particular urgency from the Hammers to extend his contract.

More Stories Manuel Lanzini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.