Exclusive: “Keep an eye” on Man United & Tottenham pursuing €60m transfer, says journalist

Manchester United and Tottenham could be teams to watch in the race for the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer.

The Spain international has shone in La Liga and attracted interest from Arsenal in January, as recently revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Now Ben Jacobs has provided an exclusive update on Zubimendi’s situation, naming Man Utd and Spurs as potential suitors for the 24-year-old, who could be a realistic target for the summer window.

Zubimendi could be available for a fee of just €60million, which looks like decent value, and the Red Devils would likely feel he’s an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

Tottenham, meanwhile, also probably need to strengthen after a slightly disappointing season, with Yves Bissouma failing to make much of an impact since he joined from Brighton in the summer.

Discussing the Zubimendi situation, Jacobs said: “Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will draw plenty of summer interest, too. He’s so calm on the ball and an intelligent defender, who also wins his fair share of aerial duels and second balls. Suitors in January were told to pay Zubimendi’s €60m release clause or no deal would be done. And the player himself wasn’t really pushing for a move. He only signed a new five-year deal at the club in October.

“But a transfer is very possible come summer, especially considering Zubimendi wasn’t willing to have his release clause raised. That makes him attainable on the market.

“Barcelona coach Xavi also admires Zubimendi, though it remains to be seen if the finances are workable to proceed. Keep an eye on Tottenham and Manchester United as well.”