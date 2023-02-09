17-year-old star signs for Chelsea from Premier League club on a deal until 2026

Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan has signed for Chelsea on a deal until 2026.

Morgan was yet to break into the Southampton first-team on a regular basis but at the age of 17, it would be a huge surprise if he was involved in senior action.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Morgan has signed for Chelsea on a deal keeping him at the club until 2026. The report claims that Chelsea will pay £3m initially with the rest made up through add-ons.

Talented English 2006-born striker Jimmy Jay Morgan has just signed as new Chelsea player. ??? #CFC https://t.co/zLglmAUN2V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 9, 2023

Chelsea’s recent recruitment strategy has been to target the best talent around the world. Not only signing players ready for first-team football, but they’ve brought in the likes of Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Carney Chukwuemeka, among others, in order to build their team for the future.

Morgan will be the next player to link-up with their youth sides after joining from another club but there’s little chance he’s going to be playing first-team football in the future.

Chelsea are well known for sending players out on loan to develop, so there’s a good chance Morgan is sent out to play regular senior football in the lower leagues.