Arsenal are now leading the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of the summer transfer window.

Real Sociedad currently sit third in La Liga with Zubimendi playing a pivotal role this season. The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move away from Real Sociedad for some time now but there’s a chance he could soon leave his boyhood club.

A report from the Daily Mirror has now claimed that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Zubimendi with Barcelona, their main competitors, moving on to other targets.

The report claims that Zubimendi has a £53m release clause and Arsenal were willing to activate this in January but he didn’t want to leave during the middle of the season.

Arsenal may have other priority targets in the summer transfer window but Zubimendi is certainly a competent option for Arsenal to consider, especially taking into account the price tag.

£53m is a drop in the ocean in today’s market, especially for a midfielder who is already performing at an exceptional level with time on his side at the age of 24.