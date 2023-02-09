Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of target as selling club could sell 23-year-old

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

Diaby has developed into one of the most exciting young wingers in European football over the last few years. The French international has been a key player for Leverkusen since breaking into the side, but the German side are currently enduring a difficult season.

As a result, Leverkusen are reportedly looking to have a revamp at the end of the season, and according to BILD, Diaby could be one of the players they are looking to offload. The report claims that Newcastle and Arsenal are among the clubs showing an interest in Diaby.

Despite having Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in attacking positions, with Leandro Trossard recently signed to increase depth and competition, a player of Diaby’s quality could be hugely beneficial to Arsenal.

If Arsenal want to continue to compete at the top of the Premier League and go far in European competitions, then adding elite-level players to their bench to provide competition will be imperative.