Barcelona president sends Man United encouraging sign regarding sale of £90m star

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that the Catalan club is not thinking of selling forward Ansu Fati amid interest from several clubs such as Man United, however, there is more to his comments than meets the eye.

Laporta said when speaking about the 20-year-old via Fabrizio Romano: “We are not thinking of selling Ansu Fati as of now, he’s loved here — then I cannot predict the future.

“His agent told us there are clubs keen on signing Ansu Fati, yes,” the Catalan club’s president said, before stating: “It is clear that he wants to succeed here at Barca”.

First of all, the La Liga giants’ president did not say that Fati is not for sale, only that they are not thinking of it now before going on to say “I cannot predict the future.”

Laporta also made public the interest in the winger, which indicates that if a suitable bid comes in for the Barcelona star, the club would be open to selling him as it would also help their financial situation.

This week, Barcelona outlet SPORT reported that Fati’s agent Jorge Mendes has been gathering interest in the player from clubs such as Man United as the youngster wants more minutes next season.

The report stated that those interested in the 20-year-old would have to pay around £90m for his signature and that is a fee United will unlikely match.

Fati is a very talented winger and his development has been slowed down by some serious injuries. The Barca youngster is behind Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha in Xavi’s pecking order and although he might be determined to succeed with the Catalan giants, a move to Man United could tempt the 20-year-old in the summer.