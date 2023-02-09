beIN SPORTS journo predicts Klopp will walk away from LFC this summer

Journalist and presenter Richard Keys believes that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool in the summer with the Reds looking a shadow of their former selves.

In his personal blog, Keys branded Klopp’s behaviour “pathetic” after he refused to answer the Athletic’s James Pearce’s questions during a press conference prior to Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Wolves last weekend.

Keys followed up by admitting that he thinks the German will end his tenure as Reds boss in the summer, especially if their Champions League knockout run comes to a premature end.

“My guess is Klopp will walk. Not now – but if they’re knocked out of the CL by Real Madrid I think he’ll be gone before the start of next season.

“Liverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were – and it’s no good blaming FSG. The downfall is Klopp’s responsibility. He didn’t start the re-build soon enough.”

Keys referred to Sir Alex Ferguson’s ruthlessness with changing up title-winning teams, the BeIn Sports presenter of the opinion that Klopp is not up to the task for the rebuild job at Afield.

“That was one of Fergie’s greatest strengths – that he would rip apart successful teams. What were Liverpool thinking keeping Milner, Henderson and Firmino? Thiago is past his best – not that I was ever a fan. He was the wrong player at the wrong club at the wrong time. He slows Liverpool down. In fact, the entire mid-field is too old or not good enough.

“Do we believe Klopp is up for the job next year? I don’t.”

Liverpool are winless in the league since December 30th, the Reds picking up just one point since the turn of the New Year and next face what is an extremely banana skin-like assignment when they host Everton on Monday evening.