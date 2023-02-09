“He’s going to see” – Callum Wilson thinks 23-year-old Liverpool player will know people are laughing at him

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson believes that struggling Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be aware of fans mocking him over his difficult start to life at Anfield.

The Uruguay international hasn’t been at his best since joining Liverpool, despite looking such an exciting talent during his time at Benfica.

Wilson, however, feels Nunez is surely going to come good, but the trolling of fans might be having an impact on his confidence.

“He’s got more goals than me and Michail [Antonio, his co-host] together combined! So I’m not saying nothing about him man!” Wilson told The Footballers’ Football Podcast.

“What I will say is that he is young, he’s 23 years old, he has just come to the Premier League which is a difficult league. It’s not a league for boys, it’s a league for men and at the end of the day he’s come from a league which is a little bit different.

“It’s going to take him time to adapt. But there’s obviously no chill on social media so any little thing that happens is becoming a big thing and he’s going to see that, he’s going to be sent that [meme] and he’s going to see people laughing at that.

“And then it just makes you go more and more inward, especially at that age. He seems like a vibrant guy, like a no nonsense kind of guy, so he just has to stick his chest out and keep going. If you miss the chances, so what. As long as you are in position to make those chances you’re not going to keep missing. The clinical finishing will come over time after he’s playing more regularly and he’s played in this league for a little while.”