Chelsea have offered £15m to sign 15-year-old talent Kendry Paez, joining Manchester United in the race.

Since Todd Boehly bought Chelsea, they’ve centred their whole recruitment around primarily signing young, up-and-coming talent from around the world.

Chelsea have also chosen to immediately improve their first-team playing squad, but signing young talent has also been a priority as they look to build their team for the long term.

Now, according to journalist Eduardo Erazo, via Sport Witness, Chelsea had a £15m bid rejected for 15-year-old Paez, an obscene amount of money for a player so young.

The report on Sport Witness also claims that Manchester United are interested in the youngster.

For Chelsea to offer such a high fee for a player not even playing regularly at a senior level says a lot about the potential they see in him.

Chelsea aren’t afraid to spend big on players as we’ve seen in the last two transfer windows, but it’s rare that you see any club in world football invest such a high fee in a 15-year-old.