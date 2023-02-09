Agreement reached: Chelsea star now very close to completing transfer away

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly now very close to completing a loan transfer to MLS side LAFC.

The final details are being settled, but an agreement is in place for the Gabon international to leave Stamford Bridge for a temporary move to Los Angeles, according to Le 10 Sport.

The Blues haven’t included Aubameyang in their latest Champions League squad and that surely points towards his time at the club being over.

Graham Potter will no doubt be keen to build this Chelsea team around younger players, with Aubameyang, 33, failing to make much of an impact since he joined from Barcelona in the summer.

Aubameyang was a star player during his peak years at Arsenal, but it now looks like he might do well to move away from Europe in order to really enjoy his football again.

We saw glimpses of the ex-Gunner’s talents in his brief spell at Barca, but FIFA rules prevent him from returning there again this season, so moving to LAFC in time for the new MLS season could make the most sense.

