Exclusive: Chelsea star is one surprise name on Man City’s list of summer transfer targets

Manchester City have several transfer targets in mind for the left-back position this summer, and one of those is Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano mentioned that Man City have a long-standing interest in Chilwell, but that he’s just one of several names being considered by the Premier League champions ahead of the summer.

Chilwell has had some good moments in a Chelsea shirt, but he’s also had numerous issues with injuries which have disrupted his career at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen if City will take a gamble on the England international, or instead look into signing someone with a better fitness record, but there’s no doubt that if he could stay injury-free he’d be a fine addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

With Joao Cancelo moving on loan to Bayern Munich in January, it could be that City will lose him permanently in the summer, so a replacement like Chilwell could be a good option for them.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would let the 26-year-old join a rival, but one imagines they’ll be reasonably happy with their other options at left-back after bringing in Marc Cucurella in the summer.

“Ben Chilwell is one of the players who has been appreciated by Manchester City for years,” Romano said.

“For sure he’s one of the LB to consider, but I’m told not the only one. They will have a shortlist of players in that position and will decide how to proceed together with Pep in May/June.”