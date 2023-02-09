Exclusive: Chelsea “speaking” to player’s reps about new contract

Chelsea are in talks with the representatives of young Blues midfielder Lewis Hall about a new contract for him at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, a new deal for Hall is one of their priorities at the moment, alongside also extending the contracts of experienced duo N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva.

Hall has shown real promise after getting more playing time in the Chelsea first-team this season, so it certainly seems worthwhile to agree fresh terms with the 18-year-old to ensure he commits his future to the club.

Chelsea’s new owners may have been busy in the transfer market recently, signing big names like Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk, but their academy also continues to produce top talents after the likes of Reece James, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher also made it into the first-team in recent years.

“Chelsea are speaking to Hall representatives, new contract has been discussed. It’s not completed yet but it’s one of the new deal in talks alongside Kante and especially Thiago Silva, main priority,” Romano said.

Chelsea fans will hope this can be resolved soon and that Hall can continue to develop in the CFC first-team and grow into an important player for the club.