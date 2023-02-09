Defender admits it was “tough” dealing with Chelsea transfer speculation

Peterborough fullback Ronnie Edwards has admitted that Chelsea’s interest in him over the summer affected his game early in the season.

Back in August, the Evening Standard reported that Chelsea were showing interest in Edwards, with Peterborough’s chairman Barry Fry confirming that talks with keen clubs had been held but he remained intent on keeping the 19-year old in preparation for a play-off push in 2023.

Now Edwards has come out with an honest review of himself, saying to the Peterborough Telegraph: “It’s tough when you get told different things from different places but you have to keep your cool and give it your all for the club you’re signed at and do well to win games.

“It [the links] happened in the summer and I did let it affect me in the first couple of months but this January I think I’ve dealt with it very well. It’s something that’s probably going to always happen but I think I went about it in the right way and am looking forward to carrying on playing.”

After 27 League One games this season, Peterborough sit 7th, three points outside the play-off spots, with Edwards playing 22 of those matches.

With the prowling clubs not meeting Posh’s valuation of Edwards in the summer months, the club managed to keep hold of their talented youngster and they will hope he can continue to show just why so many top clubs were keen to secure his services before the start of the season.