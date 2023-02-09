Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Mainoo is yet to appear for Manchester United in the Premier League but the 17-year-old has featured at senior level in the FA and Carabao Cup.

Mainoo has been named on the bench for Manchester United in the Premier League and is a highly-rated youngster who has also represented England at youth level.

Now, Manchester United have announced that Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

A Red future ? Congratulations to Kobbie Mainoo, who has today signed a new long-term contract with United!

The chance of Mainoo breaking into the first team regularly this season seems slim but it’s vitally important to tie these youngsters down to long-term contracts.

As we’ve seen particularly from Chelsea, clubs aren’t afraid to poach young players from other clubs by promising them a pathway into the first team.

However, Mainoo now needs to find a pathway himself for the long-term future but remaining patient at his young age is also important.

Erik ten Hag showed immense faith in young players during his time at Ajax, so Mainoo will be hoping it’s the same story during his time at Manchester United.