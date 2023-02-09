Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly back to prolific form after netting four goals in one match this evening.

Days after celebrating his 38th birthday, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner proved that age is just a number to him by netting four times in one match for Al-Nassr.

Earlier in the game, he marked his 500th league goal and 824th career goal, as well as his 61st hat trick – all of which are football records.

The forward is overseeing his first season outside of Europe after terminating his contract with Manchester United in November 2022.

Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia

His contributions swung the tie in Al-Nassr’s favour and demented their place on top of the Saudi Pro League, though they’re level on points with second-placed Al-Shabab.

It was Ronaldo’s third league game in the blue and yellow of the club, in which he has picked up five goals.