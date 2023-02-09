‘End of the week’ – Liverpool journalist shares more positive news he’s heard from Kirkby

Liverpool have been granted a fitness boost ahead of their hectic schedule of fixtures.

According to Ian Doyle, youngster Ben Doak will return to first-team training by the end of this week.

The 18-year-old signed from Celtic last summer and initially joined the U18s team, before working his way through the ranks to make five appearances in the senior setup

Doak’s unexplained absence

Supporters then grew concerned over the forward’s unexplained absence in recent weeks, but Doak took to social media to suggest he was sidelined with an injury. He posted on Instagram a picture of himself in action for Liverpool captioned: “Back soon”.

It was then further confirmed by Doyle, who tweeted that the teenager was out with a minor muscle problem and would be able to return soon.

Doak will be a welcome return to the squad for fans, as well as Diogo Jota and Virgil van Dijk.

