Everton are being linked with a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger ahead of the summer window.

According to German outlet Kicker, Geiger could be available on a free transfer and would be a shrewd signing for the Toffees – who were linked to the player back in December -, adding the 24-year old to a midfield department containing the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Andre Onana.

Geiger profiles as more of a deep-lying midfielder and has played the majority of league games for his side this season, featuring in 16 of the 19 matches played.

He made his debut for Hoffenheim in 2017 as a 19-year old and has since gone on to play 108 matches for Die Kraichgauer.

The Everton board has been put under the spotlight recently having not signed a single player in January, the only Premier League side to do so, so a signing in the summer would be a good start to a new era under Sean Dyche after parting ways with Frank Lampard.