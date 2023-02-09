Everton poach key man from Premier League club

Everton have hired Brighton man Lee Sargeson as manager of scouting operations.

Everton are in a difficult period as they sit in the relegation zone of the Premier League. One of the main reasons for their downfall over the last few years is due to poor recruitment and that’s certainly something which Everton are now looking to improve on.

Years of terrible spending on ageing players with little sell-on value has led to Everton struggling financially and as a result, struggling in the Premier League.

However, they’ve now made a move to try and improve things on the recruitment side. According to The Athletic, Everton have hired Sargeson as manager of scouting operations.

Sargeson spent over five years at Brighton as their senior scouting manager.

Brighton are one of the best-run clubs in the Premier League when it comes to recruitment and scouting, so it’s understandable that Everton have looked to bring in one of their men from this department.

Bringing in Sanderson is one of many changes Kevin Thelwell has made behind the scenes to try and improve Everton Football Club from top to bottom.