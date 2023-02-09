Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says James Maddison is on Man City’s radar but are currently working on massive transfer

James Maddison is likely to switch clubs this summer and is a priority for Newcastle United, but the Magpies could see Man City join the race once the transfer of a massive star is finalised.

The England international has been incredible this season, especially pre-World Cup, and his performances earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The 26-year-old has a contract at Leicester until 2024 and the Foxes will likely sell this summer to cash in on the midfielder, with Newcastle determined to sign the Englishman.

However, the Magpies could see Man City join the race as the Manchester club also have an eye on Maddison, but the Premier League champions are trying hard at present to sign one of the game’s most wanted stars in Jude Bellingham.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano has stated Maddison is a priority for Newcastle this summer, but Man City’s interest will only be seen once the Jude Bellingham saga is concluded.

The transfer journalist said: “Newcastle are following Maddison as a priority target since long time. We will see if Manchester City will join the race, at the moment there are no contacts ongoing as they are still working on Jude Bellingham deal alongside Liverpool and Real Madrid.”