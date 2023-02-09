Exclusive: Man United will make key decision for club’s future after March

Man United have made giant strides forward under the management of Erik ten Hag this season but there is a noticeable piece of the puzzle missing that the Red Devils will address this summer.

That is, of course, a striker as United only made a short-term signing for the role this January in the form of Wout Weghorst.

The Manchester club have been linked with Vlahovic, Kane, Sesko, Osimhen and Abraham in recent months, but that decision will not be made until after March says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano has said about United’s search for a striker:

“I’m not aware of any contact or negotiation for Abraham on Manchester United side, at the moment. I think we will hear many names around Man Utd, every day we have Vlahovic, Kane, Sesko, Osimhen, Abraham… but the reality is that decision time will not be February or March.”

The acquisition of a world-class striker is likely to propel Man United into the realm of title challengers next season, especially if Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen walks through the Old Trafford door.

Who they target and ultimately bring in is a key decision for the future of the Manchester club, as the goals of that potential player could see them end their 11-year wait for a Premier League title next season.