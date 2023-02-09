Father of well-known defender who left the Premier League last year dies after battle with illness

Former Barcelona star Marcos Alonso Pena, the father of former Chelsea and current Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso, has reportedly passed away at the age of 63. 

His death followed a long battle with illness according to reports in Spain, which has not been specified states the Express.

Alonso Snr was a former winger and had a long career in Spain playing for clubs such as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The 63-year-old played most of his career with the two La Liga giants and obtained a medal for every trophy possible in Spain.

The former footballer also had a stint in management, overseeing teams at clubs such as Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Malaga.

Marcos Alonso snr in action for Barcelona
Marcos Alonso snr is also the father of current Barcelona star Marcos Alonso, who joined his father’s old club from Chelsea last season.

The left-back spent six years with the Blues in the Premier League and won a host of trophies with the London club, which includes the Champions League and the Premier League title.

Barcelona are set to play Villarreal on Sunday and it is uncertain if Alonso will be available, but the Yellow Submarine will likely pay tribute to his late father before the match.

