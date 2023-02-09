Former Austria star Volkan Kahraman shot and murdered, aged 43

Former Austria footballer Volkan Kahraman has reportedly been shot dead at the age of 43 in a tragic murder-suicide in the middle of a city street.

The former midfielder played for Dutch clubs Feyenoord and Excelsior at club level, and won three caps for the Austrian national team in his playing career.

Kahraman later did some youth coaching and moved into politics, before being the victim of this horrific attack.

Reports claim Kahraman got into an argument with a former business associate before being shot dead, with the killer then turning the gun on himself immediately afterwards.

Police have now opened an investigation into the incident.

Spokesman Daniel Furst said: “We were called to the scene at around 11.40am, but every attempt at resuscitation proved fruitless.”