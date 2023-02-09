Manchester United have reportedly been handed a potentially significant transfer boost due to Barcelona’s financial problems.

The Red Devils could now have a chance to swoop for Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been a long-term target for them under Erik ten Hag, as noted by the Daily Mirror.

The report notes that Mundo Deportivo are now claiming that Barcelona have to bring down their wage bill in the summer, and that could mean De Jong makes sense as one name to be offloaded due to his high earnings at the Nou Camp.

De Jong looks an ideal fit for Ten Hag’s style of football, so it will be interesting to see if Man Utd try again for the Netherlands international after failing to get a deal done last summer.

United resolved that issue in their midfield by bringing in Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, but it might be worth looking at that area again as the Denmark international has just suffered a bad injury and probably wouldn’t have been a particularly long-term option in that position anyway.

Marcel Sabitzer has just joined on loan from Bayern Munich, but it remains to be seen if the club will pursue a permanent deal for the Austria international.