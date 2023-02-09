“I’ve seen enough” – Man United star spotted liking critical tweets from fans after Leeds performance

Man United youngster Alejandro Garnacho was spotted liking tweets that criticised his performance against Leeds United on Wednesday night after the 18-year-old had a tough time at Old Trafford.

The young winger started alongside Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst in Man United’s 2-2 draw against Leeds and it was only the Argentine’s third start of the season for the Red Devils.

Garnacho has failed to score in any of his starts so far and that continued on Wednesday night as the 18-year-old was eventually replaced in the 59th minute with United 2-0 down.

The winger has been very good off the bench for Erik ten Hag this season and is still a very raw footballer with a long road of development ahead of him, and should in no way, shape or form be criticised for inconsistency at his age.

However, the critics arrived after last night’s game and Garnacho was spotted liking the tweets.

According to talkSPORT, Garnacho liked tweets saying: “Garnacho not ready to be a starter” and “Garnacho is not fit to start Premier League games. I’ve seen enough.”

The youngster unliked the tweets after and it is probably best if he did not read the criticism as it could affect his confidence.

Man United fan and The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge had an angry rant at United fans last night after the Leeds game, as he was furious at supporters of the Manchester club for sending tweets to the 18-year-old about his performance.

The United fan was right in his criticism and some of the points he made can be seen below.