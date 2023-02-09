Jamie Carragher has admitted that Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has proved him wrong after an impressive season.

Martinez was signed from Ajax during the summer transfer window and many football fans were concerned that the Argentine defender wouldn’t be able to cope with the physicality of the Premier League due to his height.

Martinez isn’t the tallest defender in the world but he uses his height well and isn’t afraid of a big challenge.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher was one of those who doubted whether Martinez could make it in England, but he’s gone back on his opinion and heaped praise on the Argentinian international.

“Lisandro Martínez has been brilliant. To be that small and play centre-back, you have to be a special player. He’s been a big part of Manchester United’s spirit. At the World Cup with Argentina, we saw him have that fight – with him and Casemiro coming in, they feel more powerful and strong. Someone of that size will get exposed in the air – that has to happen at some stage. Every player has weaknesses; the best players hide them or make sure they don’t get exposed. He’s a really good player and he’s surprised me with the way he’s coped,” said Carragher on The Overlap.

Martinez has been exceptional since signing for Manchester United and also played a key role in helping Argentina win the World Cup.

Raphael Varane has formed an impressive partnership with Martinez this season and many fans will be changing their mind on the latter if they jumped on the bandwagon that he wasn’t physically good enough to play in the Premier League.