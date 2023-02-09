Manchester United have been linked with Jarrad Branthwaite, but Fabrizio Romano seems unconvinced by the transfer rumours.

The Red Devils are bound to have scouts all over Europe to take a look at the best young players, and Branthwaite has done well on loan at PSV from Everton.

The 20-year-old is a talented centre-back who surely has a big future in the game, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fit in at Man Utd, though it seems this position isn’t currently a priority for the club, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s free edition of the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

United fans will no doubt be keeping a closer eye on Branthwaite now as he could be one for the club to think about in the future, though one imagines Everton will be desperate to avoid losing him to a Premier League rival.

“I’ve been asked by fans about links with Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite, but I’m not aware of this at this stage,” Romano said.

“He’s doing great but Manchester United have different priorities, then scouts of top clubs are always around Europe and so it’s normal to have this kind of links.”