Journalist warns ‘Newcastle’s best player’ he could be dropped by Howe

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Journalist Jacob Whitehead has claimed that Miguel Almiron could be dropped after his recent performances. 

Almiron started the season better than nearly every wide player in the whole of Europe this season, but he’s started to struggle in the last few months.

Due to a lack of cover, Almiron has continued to play despite his poor form, but journalist Whitehead has claimed that he could now be dropped after Anthony Gordon was signed from Everton.

More Stories / Latest News
Radrizzani and Orta now clashing on two candidates to replace Jesse Marsch
Tottenham interested in Crystal Palace star amid doubts over 26-year-old’s future
Confirmed: Manchester United star signs new long-term contract

“Almiron’s had a long run of games; looked a little bit off it at the weekend. And so the fact that you could have Gordon potentially replacing either of them and it seen as a rotation rather than a statement of a player being dropped works in his favour,” said Whitehead on the Pod on the Tyne.

More Stories Miguel Almiron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.