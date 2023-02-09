Journalist Jacob Whitehead has claimed that Miguel Almiron could be dropped after his recent performances.

Almiron started the season better than nearly every wide player in the whole of Europe this season, but he’s started to struggle in the last few months.

Due to a lack of cover, Almiron has continued to play despite his poor form, but journalist Whitehead has claimed that he could now be dropped after Anthony Gordon was signed from Everton.

“Almiron’s had a long run of games; looked a little bit off it at the weekend. And so the fact that you could have Gordon potentially replacing either of them and it seen as a rotation rather than a statement of a player being dropped works in his favour,” said Whitehead on the Pod on the Tyne.