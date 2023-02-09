Jurgen Klopp blocked Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita from leaving the club during the January transfer window.

Keita is out of contract at the end of the season meaning January was the only time Liverpool could receive a transfer fee for the midfielder unless they manage to tie him down to a new deal.

With Liverpool struggling this season, offloading any players seemed unlikely without bringing in reinforcements, and Keita ended up staying beyond the January transfer window.

However, he wasn’t short of interest, and according to BILD, RB Leipzig attempted to sign Keita in January. Klopp blocked the move as he feels Keita has a part to play for the rest of the season.

Keita isn’t a guaranteed starter for Liverpool this season so you’d imagine he will be looking to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

As he’s available on a free transfer, Keita should have plenty of options to choose from at the end of the season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see RB Leipzig try their luck once again.