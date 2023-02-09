Paul Robinson says suggests 23-year-old star played role in Jesse Marsch downfall at Leeds

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that one player didn’t help Jesse Marsch following his sacking at Elland Road.

The American tactician was recently given his marching orders by Leeds, who are struggling too close to the relegation zone this season.

Robinson has singled out Pascal Struijk as one major issue for Leeds, as Marsch continued to play him at left-back despite having other options.

“Jesse Marsch continued to play Struijk even though he’s been poor lately,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“He’s not a left-back and has been continually played there and been rewarded a new contract – but I don’t think he’s been good enough at times.

“I thought Max Wober was coming in as a left-back so Struijk didn’t have to play there all season.

“It’s not his fault he’s been asked to play there all season but he can play in a number of roles and lately, his performances haven’t been at a standard you’d expect.

“But you look at the other options they’ve got and the other option is Junior Firpo.”

