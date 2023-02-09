Leicester could now land Premier League star after the sacking of manager

Leicester City made an attempt to sign Leeds’ Jack Harrison on Deadline Day this January, but with Jesse March gone from the Yorkshire club, the transfer could now be on for the summer.

The final hours of the January window saw Leeds pull the plug on an advancing deal between Leicester and Harrison as the winger was at the Foxes’ Seagrave training ground undergoing a medical before the Yorkshire club made a U-turn on the £20m deal.

Jesse Marsch wanted to keep the 26-year-old at Leeds and stated about the transfer after the window closed via Leicestershire Live: “But I was in constant contact with him and so was (Leeds director of football) Victor (Orta) and everyone else, and his agent was also helpful in the process to get Jack to stay.

“When offers come in, players have to consider what that might be and what that might look like.

“I don’t fault anyone for visiting the possibility of what it could be, but in the end, once we got all the decision-makers to align themselves, we all realised Jack has to stay.”

Sky Sports reported last week that Harrison is expected to sign an improved contract at Leeds United in the coming weeks but now that Marsch is gone, that could open the door to a Leicester move this summer.