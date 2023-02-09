Liverpool advised to sign former Man United man who flopped at Old Trafford last season

Heading into next season, Liverpool don’t have a sporting director lined up to replace Julian Ward when he leaves the role at the end of the season, and the Reds have been advised to go for a former Man United man.

The role of sporting director has been crucial to the success of Liverpool over recent years with Michael Edwards and Julian Ward holding the position and aiding Jurgen Klopp in delivering the Merseyside club trophies.

The latter is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after just one season as sporting director and the Liverpool Echo have advised the Premier League club to go get former Man United manager, Ralf Rangnick.

The German flopped as United boss last season but his skill set is suited much better to the sporting director role and could be a good match with his countryman Klopp.

The Liverpool outlet makes the point that Klopp has great admiration for Rangnick and after successfully overseeing the Red Bull project for many years – which FSG are a fan of – the German could be a great fit; seeing as the Reds have signed a lot of players that came through it – such as Mane, Konate, Keita and Minamino.

Rangnick is currently the manager of the Austria national team and it is uncertain whether the 64-year-old would be interested in the sporting director role at Liverpool.