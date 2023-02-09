Liverpool advised to sign former Man United man who flopped at Old Trafford last season

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Heading into next season, Liverpool don’t have a sporting director lined up to replace Julian Ward when he leaves the role at the end of the season, and the Reds have been advised to go for a former Man United man. 

The role of sporting director has been crucial to the success of Liverpool over recent years with Michael Edwards and Julian Ward holding the position and aiding Jurgen Klopp in delivering the Merseyside club trophies.

The latter is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after just one season as sporting director and the Liverpool Echo have advised the Premier League club to go get former Man United manager, Ralf Rangnick.

The German flopped as United boss last season but his skill set is suited much better to the sporting director role and could be a good match with his countryman Klopp.

Ralf Rangnick to Liverpool?
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United ready to pay around €60m for attacker transfer
Video: “You’re a disgrace” – Angry Mark Goldbridge goes in on Man United fans in defence of young star
Video: Pundit hints at Arsenal boost as something is “not right” at Manchester City

The Liverpool outlet makes the point that Klopp has great admiration for Rangnick and after successfully overseeing the Red Bull project for many years – which FSG are a fan of – the German could be a great fit; seeing as the Reds have signed a lot of players that came through it – such as Mane, Konate, Keita and Minamino.

Rangnick is currently the manager of the Austria national team and it is uncertain whether the 64-year-old would be interested in the sporting director role at Liverpool.

More Stories Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.