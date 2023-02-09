Former Liverpool player urges the club to sign Premier League midfielder over Jude Bellingham

Former Liverpool player Didi Hamann has urged his former club to sign Declan Rice instead of Jude Bellingham. 

It’s no secret that Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder in the summer transfer window. After a disappointing season in the Premier League, reinforcements are needed and their current crop of midfielders are showing signs of declining.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson not performing at the level they once did in a Liverpool shirt.

Former Liverpool player Hamann has claimed that Liverpool need to sign three or four midfielders in the summer and he’s suggested that if it came down to it, they should choose Rice over Bellingham.

“A player I’d like to see is Declan Rice. He’s a player who can play there for the next five or six seasons, he gives stability, he’s a leader and he gives other players the freedom and the licence to get forward. If you asked me now would I buy Bellingham for £120million or Rice, who would probably be a little bit cheaper, for me it would be a no-brainer,” said Hamann, speaking to talkSPORT.

Neither player is going to be cheap, especially with the way football transfers are heading, but there’s no doubt both players would drastically improve Liverpool.

I’m sure Liverpool fans won’t mind which player comes through the door as long as it’s one of them as they’re crying out for an elite-level player in the middle of the park.

 

