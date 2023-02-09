Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott have reportedly both changed agents, moving to the agency ROOF.

The Reds pair are now represented by the same group who work with a number of Bundesliga-based players, including former Liverpool man Sadio Mane, according to The Athletic.

Mane left LFC for Bayern Munich in the summer and one imagines there might be some fans a little concerned about Van Dijk and Elliott going down a similar path.

Still, it’s also quite common for players to change agencies from time to time, with these moves seemingly coming as part of quite a big effort from ROOF to expand into English football.

Van Dijk has not been at his best for Liverpool this season, so some fans might not even be too concerned about him potentially leaving in the near future as his best days may now be behind him.

Elliott, however, is a hugely promising young talent who has become a more important member of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team this season, so it’s surely vital to keep him at Anfield for the long run.