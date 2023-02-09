Liverpool scout Championship star as they line up a pre-summer deal

Liverpool have scouted Birmingham City midfielder George Hall as they plan a pre-summer deal to bring him in at the end of the season.

Hall made his debut for Birmingham City just over a year ago and has developed into a regular this season. At 18 years old, to be playing regularly in a physical, difficult league like the Championship says a lot about Hall as a player.

Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool are scouted Hall and are weighing up a potential move for him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Blues' George Hall set for England Under-18s duty | Birmingham City Football Club

The report claims that Hall is dubbed the ‘next Jude Bellingham’, possibly due to the similar pathways the midfielders could take.

Hall and Bellingham both came through the academy at Birmingham and Hall could take the next step by joining an elite club, just like Bellingham did with Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool fans have been crying out for a midfielder of late, but I’m not sure their idea of midfield reinforcements was to be signing a player from the second tier of England, despite his vast potential.

