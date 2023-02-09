Midfielder Piotr Zielinski could still get his move to Liverpool if he cannot agree a new contract with Napoli.

The Italian outfit beat Liverpool to the Pole’s signing back in 2016 and has since gone on to make 309 appearances for the club, winning a Coppa Italia in 2020.

Italian outlet Il Mattino report that Zielinski’s salary at the club is described as “too important” by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, while reports across Poland state that the 28-year old may have to reduce his salary if he stays in Naples.

Il Mattino also add that the Premier League would be the only destination if he left Italy, with Liverpool the club seriously in the mix.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago over the age of 30, a move for Zielinski would be the worst idea especially with the current Liverpool side in need of additions and a freshen-up in the summer.

Liverpool’s previous interest in Zielinski before he chose Napoli is a known fact, so they could well be in with a chance of landing his signature should the midfielder fail to strike a fresh deal with Napoli.