Manchester United have confirmed interest coming from Saudi Arabia in takeover talks.

Reports circulated this week regarding Qatari interest in bidding for the Red Devils, which divided the fanbase given their human rights record and controversies that prevailed during World Cup 2022.

Parties from America, China and Singapore are also considering tabling offers for the club, whilst there is concrete interest in Saudi Arabia, according to The Telegraph.

Newcastle United are currently owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. They cost a reported £305 million, whereas Manchester United have been placed on the market for a fee of around £6 – £8 billion.

Takeover bidding process should begin imminently

The sale is being handled by Raine Group, who have requested that all those wanting to join the bidding process submit their offers by Friday, February 17 – though this is not a concrete date.

United fans are expecting pivotal updates over the coming weeks regarding the future of the team, who are undergoing a complete resurgence under Erik ten Hag.