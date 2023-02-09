Manchester United submit £58 million bid for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United reportedly submitted a bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

According to Spanish outlet Nacional, the Red Devils are interested in signing the Uruguayan and want to take advantage of his fluctuating form by bringing him to Old Trafford.

The Spanish giants have overseen several dismal performances and results following the World Cup and Valverde has reportedly been one player who has failed to make a strong impact on games.

Valverde will be key in Europe

An opportunity to prove himself could be in the coming weeks when Real return to Champions League action in a bid to go back-to-back as reigning winners.

They face Liverpool in the Round of 16 and will travel to Anfield on February 21, before hosting the Merseyside club at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15.

The clubs came head-to-head in last season’s final, with the tie ultimately swinging in Real’s favour – securing their 14th trophy in the competition.