Manchester United ready to pay around €60m for attacker transfer

Manchester United FC
Manchester United would reportedly be ready to pay around €60million for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this summer.

The Spain international has long looked a promising young talent who could be the future of Barca, but it hasn’t quite worked out that way, and his future is now in doubt ahead of the summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd remain keen on signing Fati, but won’t pay over the odds for the 20-year-old.

The report suggests the Red Devils value Fati at around €50m, but could put together a package worth a total of €60m, which would include add-ons and bonuses.

Barcelona’s finances aren’t in the healthiest state right now, so they might do well to think about offloading Fati in the near future.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside this week, Fabrizio Romano admitted that Fati might be one to watch in the summer of 2023 as Barcelona might look at a permanent sale rather than a loan for the young attacker.

United could do with making changes in attack, with Fati potentially an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial.

