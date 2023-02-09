Mikel Arteta has called up 19-year-old Arsenal youngster Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand to first-team training ahead of their fixture against Brentford this weekend.

Since taking over as Arsenal manager, Arteta hasn’t been afraid to show faith in younger players. The Spanish manager handed Ethan Nwaneri his Premier League debut at the age of 15, making him the youngster-ever play to play in the Premier League.

Now, Arteta has once again shown how important the academy players can be at Arsenal as he calls up Salah-Eddine to first-team training, as seen in the picture below.

? Time to train ? London Colney pic.twitter.com/6nluVp76xP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 9, 2023

Salah-Eddine is a Dutch footballer who has played for his country’s youth teams on occasion. Clearly, the 19-year-old is highly rated at the club considering Arteta is willing to allow him to join in with first-team training.

This could simply be to allow the youngster to get a taste of first-team action and try and gain some experience rather than a hint that he could be involved against Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Salah-Eddine was sent out on loan to Hull City at the beginning of the season but was sent back to Arsenal due to injury.