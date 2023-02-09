Mikel Arteta calls up 19-year-old Arsenal star to first-team training ahead of Brentford clash

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta has called up 19-year-old Arsenal youngster Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand to first-team training ahead of their fixture against Brentford this weekend.

Since taking over as Arsenal manager, Arteta hasn’t been afraid to show faith in younger players. The Spanish manager handed Ethan Nwaneri his Premier League debut at the age of 15, making him the youngster-ever play to play in the Premier League.

Now, Arteta has once again shown how important the academy players can be at Arsenal as he calls up Salah-Eddine to first-team training, as seen in the picture below.

More Stories / Latest News
17-year-old star signs for Chelsea from Premier League club on a deal until 2026
The futures of Chelsea duo now in doubt as contract talks hit a roadblock
Real Madrid could make a £35m move for Arsenal and Chelsea target

Salah-Eddine is a Dutch footballer who has played for his country’s youth teams on occasion. Clearly, the 19-year-old is highly rated at the club considering Arteta is willing to allow him to join in with first-team training.

This could simply be to allow the youngster to get a taste of first-team action and try and gain some experience rather than a hint that he could be involved against Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Salah-Eddine was sent out on loan to Hull City at the beginning of the season but was sent back to Arsenal due to injury.

More Stories salah-eddine oulad M'hand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.