Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal to sign Real Madrid star for free this summer

Mikel Arteta is reportedly pushing Arsenal to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer as the winger is uncertain over his continuity in the Spanish capital.

The 27-year-old is out of contract with Los Blancos at the end of the season and according to Todofichajes, the Spain international has a contract offer on the table but has yet to sign it, as a move to the Premier League is intriguing the star – although Asensio would like to stay at Real Madrid.

Asensio is said to be waiting until the end of the season to make a decision about his future and is likely waiting to see how much game time he will get between now and the campaign’s conclusion.

The winger has played most games this season for Real Madrid but is not a regular starter for Carlo Ancelotti.

Mikel Arteta wants Asensio to join his squad in the summer for free, states the report, as the Gunners boss sees the former Mallorca player as a different profile from what he currently has in his squad.

The Arsenal boss is said to be pushing the London club’s hierarchy to make a move for the winger before he signs a new contract with Real Madrid.