Mikel Arteta pushing Arsenal to sign Real Madrid star for free this summer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta is reportedly pushing Arsenal to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer as the winger is uncertain over his continuity in the Spanish capital. 

The 27-year-old is out of contract with Los Blancos at the end of the season and according to Todofichajes, the Spain international has a contract offer on the table but has yet to sign it, as a move to the Premier League is intriguing the star – although Asensio would like to stay at Real Madrid.

Asensio is said to be waiting until the end of the season to make a decision about his future and is likely waiting to see how much game time he will get between now and the campaign’s conclusion.

The winger has played most games this season for Real Madrid but is not a regular starter for Carlo Ancelotti.

Marco Asensio in action for Real Madrid
More Stories / Latest News
Father of well-known defender who left the Premier League last year dies after battle with illness
Paul Robinson says suggests 23-year-old star played role in Jesse Marsch downfall at Leeds
Insider fears there is something wrong between Moyes and West Ham star

Mikel Arteta wants Asensio to join his squad in the summer for free, states the report, as the Gunners boss sees the former Mallorca player as a different profile from what he currently has in his squad.

The Arsenal boss is said to be pushing the London club’s hierarchy to make a move for the winger before he signs a new contract with Real Madrid.

More Stories Marco Asensio Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.