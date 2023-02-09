Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus return with new European Super League proposal, including fresh format

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have reportedly returned with a new proposal for a European Super League as they continue their battle with UEFA.

These three clubs seemingly remain determined to make this project work, despite their first efforts going pretty terribly when a proposal fell apart within about 48 hours two years ago.

Real, Barca and Juve are seemingly the three rebels of European football, however, as they try once again to get clubs on side for their project, according to the Telegraph.

The new-look Super League they’re proposing sounds quite different from the original, with more clubs involved, and a multi-division system that would seemingly allow for relegation and promotion.

According to the Telegraph, as many as 60-80 teams could be in the Super League, with no permanent members.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea were involved in the original failed attempt to launch a Super League, and it remains to be seen if they’ll want to try to get involved again after the huge backlash they received from fans last time.