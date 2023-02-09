Newcastle United will reportedly ask for big money to let Allan Saint-Maximin go in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies would surely do well to have a role for the Frenchman in the long term, even if he’s not been that consistent with his performances and has found himself in and out of Eddie Howe’s starting XI this season.

On his day, Saint-Maximin is a hugely exciting talent who can add a lot to this Newcastle side as they bid to become more serious contenders for the top four.

Talking to Give Me Sport, journalist Pete O’Rourke expressed his view that Newcastle would surely try to hang on to Saint-Maximin this summer, unless a huge offer were to come in for the 25-year-old.

Discussing Saint-Maximin’s future, O’Rourke said: “I’m sure Newcastle ideally would like to keep him around if they can.

“They are trying to build something special at St James’ Park right now, so it would take a big offer, I think, in the summer if they were to let him go because I still think he’s got a lot to offer to Eddie Howe’s side.”

Newcastle fans would no doubt benefit from some clarity on this situation, but one imagines many would hope that work is being done to persuade Saint-Maximin that his future lies at St James’ Park.