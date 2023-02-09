Player who Jurgen Klopp “loves” wants to leave Liverpool after what happened last season

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita wants to leave Liverpool at the end of the season as the 27-year-old has become frustrated with life on Merseyside.

The Guinea international has been given a lot of minutes in recent weeks as the Reds try to find answers to their midfield problems and despite Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep the player, Keita wants to leave this summer amid interest from both Milan clubs, Lyon, and former club RB Leipzig.

That is according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, who has revealed the player’s stance on his future to TeamTalk, as the Guinea star is still upset about an incident that occurred last season.

Liverpool’s midfield will undergo a revamp in the summer and that is likely another reason why Keita wants to leave, as he is likely to be rotated often.

Transfer insider speaks about Naby Keita’s future at Liverpool

Speaking to TeamTalk, Bailey said on Keita’s situation at Liverpool: “James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all out-of-contract. And despite all three playing in recent months – it remains to be seen if any stay.

“One who is heading out looks to be Keita, but his situation is a complicated one. I understand he still feels aggrieved by many situations at the club.

“Jurgen Klopp loves him as a player, always has, and ideally I am told he would like him to stay. Indeed, at 27 he is arguably coming to his peak, or at the very least should be.”

The transfer insider said that Keita’s decision is based on an incident that occurred last season, and continued by saying:

“He was left out of the Champions League final which hurt him. He had produced some brilliant displays before the big clash with Real Madrid and genuinely thought he was going to start that game in Paris.

“But that was followed up by a big reason for him now seemingly heading to the exit door. And that was the fact that Liverpool did not reward him for his form.

“He produced what he thought was his best ever form for Liverpool and indeed in his career. But talks were not forthcoming and this hurt him, and concerned him in equal measure.

“Now, despite seeing some increasing game time in recent weeks, he is not really thinking of staying at Anfield.”