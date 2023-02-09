PSG could be without Lionel Messi for Bayern clash due to injury concerns

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich.

The two European heavyweights meet on Tuesday, February 14 at the Parc des Princes for the first of a European double-header.

The Parisians will already be without talisman Kylian Mbappe and now according to Bleacher Report (via L’Equipe), world champion Messi could be sidelined for the must-win fixture.

Lionel Messi is doubtful for PSG vs. Bayern on Feb. 14 after injuring his hamstring vs. Marseille, reports @lequipe They will already be missing Kylian Mbappé due to injury ? pic.twitter.com/XkMfrtaS2o — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 9, 2023

He reportedly picked up a hamstring injury during his side’s French Cup match with Marseille yesterday, which ended with the Ligue 1 leaders crashing out of the competition.

Bayern favourites for UCL tie

Bayern lifted the lucrative trophy in trophy in 2020 for the sixth time after defeating PSG, who are yet to win the Champions League, and will be keen to build on their successes this season.

The reverse fixture falls on March 8 at the Allianz Arena and will determine which club progresses to the next stage.