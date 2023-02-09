PSG could be without Lionel Messi for Bayern clash due to injury concerns

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a huge injury blow ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich.

The two European heavyweights meet on Tuesday, February 14 at the Parc des Princes for the first of a European double-header.

The Parisians will already be without talisman Kylian Mbappe and now according to Bleacher Report (via L’Equipe), world champion Messi could be sidelined for the must-win fixture.

He reportedly picked up a hamstring injury during his side’s French Cup match with Marseille yesterday, which ended with the Ligue 1 leaders crashing out of the competition.

Bayern favourites for UCL tie

Bayern lifted the lucrative trophy in trophy in 2020 for the sixth time after defeating PSG, who are yet to win the Champions League, and will be keen to build on their successes this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Radrizzani and Orta now clashing on two candidates to replace Jesse Marsch
Journalist warns ‘Newcastle’s best player’ he could be dropped by Howe
Tottenham interested in Crystal Palace star amid doubts over 26-year-old’s future

The reverse fixture falls on March 8 at the Allianz Arena and will determine which club progresses to the next stage.

More Stories Bayern Munich Champions League Lionel Messi Paris Saint Germain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.